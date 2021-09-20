Pratik Sehajpal remembers Sidharth Shukla: You inspire me so much

A day after he stepped out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, Pratik Sehajpal shared a heartfelt post for Sidharth Shukla. Pratik posted a picture of Sidharth Shukla and wrote, “Got to know very late as was in the show. He inspires me so much because what a strong and hardworking man he is. Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla.” Pratik also shared a clip of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s visit to the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Sidharth told Pratik in the clip, “Yaar Pratik! Ghar walo ke hisab se tumhari fan following ghatati ja rahi hai (Dear Pratik! Your fan following seems to be dwindling according to the housemates),” and he promptly responded, “Ghar wale matter nahi karte lekin yaar (These housemates do not matter at all).”Sidharth then cheered Pratik on, saying, “That’s my man!” Shehnaaz also told Pratik, “Pratik, bahut acche, bahut acche. Jab dikhta nahi hai na koi, Pratik ki alag ladai ho rahi hoti hai. To wo accha lagta hai. Yaar kuch to dikhao kuch to dikhao. Live me pura aise ho raha hai na mazaa! (Very good Pratik. Even when no one else can be seen, Pratik has some unique fight going on. I like that, at least there is something to watch. It is fun).”Sidharth died on September 2 of a suspected heart attack. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was declared dead on arrival at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai. While his fans across the nation and colleagues from the industry are still recovering from the shocking news, his family has thanked the well-wishers who were part of Shukla's journey and for showering the actor with their unconditional love. They also requested privacy to mourn the actor's death.



