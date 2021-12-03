Prefer to choose projects with strong storytelling: Ram Madhvani

Ahead of the release of 'Aarya 2', filmmaker Ram Madhvani opened up about how he chooses projects with strong storytelling and unique narratives.

"This is one of the questions that has been coming my way. Neerja was also a women-oriented subject, Aarya is also a woman-oriented subject. I don't choose them as they are women-oriented, I choose them because I'm interested in the character, in the story, by what I want to say, by the themes and I think in Season 1, it was Dharam. What would you do? What are your duties? What are your responsibilities as a daughter as a wife as a mother? I think those questions were asked and in Season 2, you'll see questions which are posed to the society, as a value system because I think that's really what I'm interested in putting out," Madhvani said.

'Aarya' features Sushmita Sen in the lead role. It is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza. The second season is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.

"I don't know whether OTT has contributed towards this or not. Even television shows for many many years before OTT came in, also had women-oriented content, what they are now called as 'Tele-novella' which are long-running shows and series. Sometimes they used to come in the afternoon on traditional TV. No, I don't think that has made any difference. What OTT has certainly done is, it has made a lot of work available for everybody, certainly for the talent," Madhvani added.

Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, and Dilnaz Irani are also a part of 'Aarya 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor