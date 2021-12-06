Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence poses with Leonardo DiCaprio at 'Don't Look Up' premiere

'She came, she saw and she conquered,' is what the soon-mom-to be actor Jennifer Lawrence did at the 'Don't Look Up' premiere in New York.

The Oscar winner made her red carpet debut with baby bump in a stunning gold gown alongside superstar Leonardo DiCaprio at the 'Don't Look Up' premiere in New York on Sunday.

Going by the viral pictures all over social media, the 'Red Sparrow' star showcased her pregnancy glow as she dazzled in a glittering floor-length fringed gold gown at the gala event.

On the other hand, Leonardo also looked dapper as always in a black suit.

According to People magazine, for the star-studded premiere, both Lawrence and Leonardo were without their respective partners Cooke Maroney and Camila Morrone.

Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with her husband-- art gallerist Cooke Maroney with whom she got married in October 2019.

Speaking of 'Don't Look Up', the film also stars Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett.

The film is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay.

The movie will arrive in select theatres on December 10 before it streams on Netflix starting December 24. The film is scored by Nicholas Britell, who previously made the music for McKay's 'The Big Short' and 'Vice'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor