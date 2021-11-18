Preity Zinta becomes mother of twins via surrogacy

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have announced the birth of their twins- Jai and Gia - via surrogacy. Preity has shared this good news on social media.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives." The actress went on to thank the doctors and their surrogate "for being part of this incredible journey": "A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia. #gratitude#family #twins."

Five years ago, Preity got married to her American boyfriend Gene Goodenough, who was 10 years younger than her. They got married in a Hindu ceremony on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. Preeti had kept the news of marriage secret for many months. About 6 months later, the wedding photos came out. Both Preeti and Gene currently live in the United States. Gene is a financial analyst by profession. Speaking of Preity's career, she made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se'. She has acted in films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zara, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya.