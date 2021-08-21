Preity Zinta celebrates 23 years in Bollywood with a throwback video

Preity Zinta completed 23 years in Bollywood today ever since she made her acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer ‘Dil Se’. The film showcased SRK in a journalist's avatar and Manisha Koirala played the role of his love interest. DIL SE was the first Indian Film 2 enter into Top 10 in UK Box Office charts. It won 2 National Film Awards and 7 Filmfare Awards. Preity who also played a pivotal role in the film remembered her journey. Recalling her journey in the industry so far, she wrote, “23 Years of Movies 🙏 If you are in the habit of chasing rainbows be ready to get drenched in the rain cuz a life without rain is like the sun without shade. Today I celebrate 23 years in movies & I must confess I’m a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey.

”Thanking her fans, friends and well-wishers, she added, “I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the ground”. “This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic & Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again” she wrote. On the work front, Preity Zinta was last in several cameo roles in films like ‘Happy Ending’, ‘Welcome to New York’, ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, ‘Main Aurr Mrs Khanna’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and more.