Preity Zinta, Former Tourism Minister of India, Shri Subodh Kant Sahay unveil poster of 'No Means No'

Actress Preity G Zinta and Former Tourism Minister of India, Shri Subodh Kant Sahay releases the Poster of the first Indo-Polish film, ‘No means No’. The film based on a true story about women empowerment, will hit the screen in Cinemas worldwide on 5th November, 2021. Hollywood Megastar Steven Seagal who is a mentor to director Vikas Verma showers best wishes and good luck, "I wish you the best of luck my bother. "Helmed by renowned director Vikash Verma, the cast includes actors Gulshan Grover, Deep Raj Rana, Sharad Kapoor, Nazia Hassan and Kat Kristian from India; and Natalia Bak, Anna Guzik, Sylwia Czech, Pawel Czech, Jersey Handzlik and Anna Ador from Poland.

The playback singers include Shreya Ghoshal and Hariharan. Actress Preity G Zinta shares, "I feel immense pleasure launching the grand poster of the film "No Means No", directed by my family friend and director Vikash Verma starring my favorite Dhruv Verma. The storyline of the movie is very close to my heart and soul which is based on women empowerment. The film is releasing in Cinemas worldwide on 5th Nov 2021 and I wish them good luck. "Produced by G7 Films Poland, the snowy mountains and picturesque locations featured in the movie provide a glimpse into life in Poland and is likely to give a boost to the country’s tourism.