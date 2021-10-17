Prince William's Earthshot Prize winners set to be announced today

The inaugural winners of Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which is a Nobel-like award for the environment founded by the Duke of Cambridge and renowned British naturalist David Attenborough, will be unveiled on Sunday at a glittering awards ceremony at London's Alexandra Palace.

As per People magazine, William will present the awards on behalf of the Royal Foundation, as part of his and wife Kate Middleton's ongoing environmental advocacy efforts.

Earthshot Prize is meant to inspire innovative solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges currently being faced by the planet, its event, has been described by the Kensington Palace as "the most sustainable event of its kind," reported CNN.

The event aims to turn pessimism around environmental issues into optimism by celebrating the people and places that are driving change in the protection of our oceans, air, and land, with plans for an annual awards ceremony through 2030.

During a short film recorded in the London Eye for the awards ceremony, William said, "We are alive in the most consequential time in human history -- the actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand."

He further added, "A decade doesn't seem long, but humankind has an outstanding record of being able to solve the unsolvable."

"Many of the answers are already out there, but we need everyone, from all parts of society, to raise their ambition and unite in repairing our planet," William continued, adding, "The future is ours to determine. And if we set our minds to it, nothing is impossible."

Heir to the British throne and lifelong environmentalist, Prince Charles, used the event to express pride towards his son William, as per People magazine. He said, "I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of The Earthshot Prize. As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we do desperately need."

"Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, The Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find the innovative solutions. In parallel, through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative, we will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory. Together, with all those who join us, we have a real opportunity to deliver a brighter future for humanity while restoring harmony between Nature, People and Planet," he added.

As per CNN, British broadcaster Attenborough is due to speak at the ceremony about the award's importance and his optimism in humanity's ability to tackle the most pressing environmental issues of our time.

Out of 15 finalists, five will be named winners of the first-ever Earthshot Prize, which is set to be revealed by a range of presenters including the Duchess of Cambridge, British actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo, as well as Liverpool soccer star Mo Salah. Each recipient will be awarded GBP 1 million to fund their innovative solutions for repairing the planet.

The ceremony will also feature musical performances from artists including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran as well as KSI and Yemi Alade, and Shawn Mendes.

( With inputs from ANI )

