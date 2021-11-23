Priyanka Chopra comments on husband Nick's workout video after dropping 'Jonas' from her name

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, on Monday, removed her surname, along with her husband's last name, from social media handles.

The actor removed "Chopra" and "Jonas" from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka, leaving the internet in a state of bewilderment. Neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop.

However few hours after she removed the surname Nick Jona posted his workout video on Instagram with a caption that read: "Monday motivation. Let’s get it." The video has been liked by Priyanka and her cousin Parineeti Chopra. She also was among the first to leave a comment on his post. "Damn! I just died in your arms," she wrote.

Fans can rejoice as it seems everything is fine between the duo.

Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

