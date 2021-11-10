Priyanka Chopra congratulates newly wedded bride Malala Yousafzai

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday wished the newly wedded Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai all the 'joy and happiness' of married life.Malala, on Wednesday, announced that she has begun a new chapter of life by tying the knot with Asser Malik in a small nikkah ceremony at her Birmingham home. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared the activist's gorgeous wedding picture and wrote, "Congratulations @malala Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision!!"Several Pakistani stars also wished Malala and Asser. “I am so happy for you.

Congratulations to you sweetheart,” actor Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui wrote. Social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, known for the ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ meme, wrote, “OMG MASHAALLAH! Congratulations.” Singer Meesha Shafi wrote, “Buhat buhat Mubarik (many many congratulations) @malala.” Actor Adnan Malik wrote, “Beautiful! Love & blessings to both of you.”Malala, at the age of 17, became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012, when she was 15, after campaigning for the right to education for girls. She survived the assassination attempt and became a global icon for women’s rights.She graduated from Oxford University in 2020.

