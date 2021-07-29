Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on Mary Kom after her Olympics exit, calls her a champion

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter on Thursday to shower praises on boxing star Mary Kom after her exit from the Tokyo Olympics. The former beauty queen shared a picture of the 6-time world champion on her social media handle with a heartwarming caption. "This is what the ultimate champion looks like… Bravo @MangteC … you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every. Single. Time Raising hands #Legend."

This is what the ultimate champion looks like…



Bravo @MangteC… you’ve shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time 🙌🏽 #Legendpic.twitter.com/jXnoiUEznu — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 29, 2021

Priyanka played Mary Kom in her biopic, which released in 2014 and was directed by Omung Kumar. During the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Priyanka also gave a special shoutout to Mary Kom on seeing her on TV. Mary Kom's bid to win a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarters of Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The London Olympics bronze medalist lost to 3rd seed Ingrit Valencia of Colombia via split decision in a closely-contest Round of 16 match in the Women's Flyweight category. Earlier this week, Mary Kom came up with a dominant display of boxing in her opening round on Sunday.

