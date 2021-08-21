Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt tribute mourning demise of 'Fiza' producer Pradeep Guha

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Saturday, mourned the demise of Pradeep Guha who produced the Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor starrer movie 'Fiza'.

Guha, who was reportedly battling cancer, breathed his last breath today and left the film industry in shock. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of throwback pictures and penned a heartfelt long tribute for the late filmmaker.

'The Sky Is Pink' actor wrote, "You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much"

Priyanka further acknowledged that she saw him as a mentor and was one of her strongest supporters, "I've had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge."

Before the release of Priyanka's memoir, Guha had also done an interview with her at that time. Sharing a snippet from it, the actor wrote, "This video above, is part of an interview he did around the release of my memoir, in which he features prominently. As always, his words were an encouragement and an affirmation, something I knew I could always count on".

"I've learned so much from you PG. With such a heavy heart I say a final goodbye to a huge constant in my adult life. I'll miss the laughter, the gossiping, the stories, the encouragement. Will keep striving to make you proud.Picture abhi baaki hai. Gone too soon. My love and condolences to Papia, @guhasanket and everyone whose life he touched. Love you and rest in peace PG," Priyanka concluded her tribute.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming show 'Citdel', which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.

Priyanka will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' and the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor