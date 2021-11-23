Priyanka Chopra shares her first look from 'The Matrix: Resurrections'

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday night shared her first look poster from her upcoming Hollywood film 'The Matrix: Resurrections'.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share her first look poster of 'Matrix 4'. The caption of the post read, “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21.” The trailer of the film will drop on Thursday.

Many of her fans and friends commented on her post and expressed excitement for the movie. Gauahar Khan, Karanvir Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Huma Qureshi and Zoya Akhtar among other celebrities also appreciated the poster.

The film also stars Keanu Reeves in prominent roles along with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is also in the news for dropping her husband’s name ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram profile that has sparked her divorce rumors.

