Priyanka Chopra talks about her husband Nick Jonas, how he flew in just for dinners, when the actress was in London

Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are stealing the spotlight these days. The couple recently controversy, after Priyanka dropped her husband's name from her Instagram account, netizens were started to assume that the duo had separated. But Priyanka proved the controversies wrong after appearing in the Jonas Brother's Family Roast.



Now in a recent virtual interview with InStyle magazine’s Laura Brown, Priyanka spoke about her husband Nick Jonas how he used to fly from Los Angeles to London just for one night or dinner to meet his wife Priyanka. Priyanka spent almost a year in London away from her husband for her work commitments she said it was a "hard time" to stay away from Nick.



She added “We talk all the time, you know. We know each other’s hearts. We prioritize each other in everything that we do. We have very individual careers and we are both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives.”

She further said “We’re always partners and assets and you know we have an opinion on each other’s thing. We’ll be each other’s champions. But those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take because we built our careers by ourselves for such a long time. But I think at the same time, it is very important to keep a check on the other person’s heart. And how they are feeling and prioritizing that.”



Admiring her husband Nick Jonas for taking so effort in relationship Priyanka said, “I have to say my husband’s amazing at doing that. As I said, this year was hard for me, being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even like a day. Just have dinner with my and fly back. Stuff like that. You know, you just have to prioritize each other and then everything feels right.”

Talking on the work front Priyanka will soon be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You, Citadel, and Jee Le Zara. While Nick Jonas has just appeared in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast along with his family.