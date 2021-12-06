Priyanka Singh's exit from 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' a relief for the rest

Hyderabad, Dec 6 Actress Priyanka Singh, who managed to reach the top-7 list of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', was eliminated from the show on Sunday.

Recent nominations had Kajal, Siri, Manas, Sree Rama Chandra, and Priyanka in the danger zone.

As Priyanka scored lesser votes than any other contestants, the host revealed that she had to leave the show. Priyanka, who is also called Pinky, had a special bond with Manas, which made the two emotional, as she left the reality show.

Priyanka, a transgender woman, had proved herself to be a sweetheart on the reality show, which the host quotes as an inspiration to hundreds. Known for her caring nature, Priyanka always cooked and helped others in their chores, as per the contestants.

"She was the one who took care of the entire family during her stay in 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. Now that she is gone, we all need to take care of each other", VJ Sunny said, during his conversation with host Nagarjuna. Others uttered similar praises for the actress.

Sreerama Chandra and Manas dedicate a song each, as Priyanka stands beside the host to say her goodbyes to the contestants. Nagarjuna had quizzed Priyanka on her past and present impressions of each member of the house.

As Priyanka is out now, VJ Sunny, Manas, Kajal, Sreerama Chandra, Shanmukh, and Siri are the six contestants who are left in the race to the finale, while Sreerama Chandra has already become the first finalist for the season, by winning the ticket to finale.

