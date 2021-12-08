Punjabi band RDB to perform at Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s sangeet

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot tomorrow in a close and intimate ceremony among family and friends.at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, today there will be a Sangeet ceremony which will be a star studded one. According to reports, Vicky and Katrina's families had a joint mehendi ceremony. Six Senses Fort Barwara was lit up for their mehendi and photos of the venue went viral on social media. After the haldi ceremony wraps up, the couple, their families and loved ones will start gearing up for a rocking sangeet evening, to be headlined by the Punjabi band, RDB.

At their sangeet, Vicky and Katrina will reportedly groove to the song Kala Chashma. While the wedding, haldi and sangeet celebrations are being attended by family members and close friends only, the couple will be hosting a reception for their friends from the industry soon.

Vicky Kaushal's mother, Veena Kaushal, held a special traditional ladies sangeet function on Tuesday. There was also a folk dance performance by local Rajasthani folk dancers on the same night. The couple and their families have managed to keep the preparations under wraps. As per reports, guests have been asked to maintain complete secrecy about the wedding and have been asked to follow a no-photo NDA. Non-vaccinated guests will also have to get an RTPCR test done. Not just that, they will also be given secret codes to avoid their names from getting leaked to the media. It's also reported that mobile phones have been banned.

