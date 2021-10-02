'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' conveys the beauty of parenting: Rajesh Shringarpure

Mumbai, Oct 2 Actor Rajesh Shringarpure who essays the pivotal role of 'Malhar Rao Holkar' i.e Khanderao's father in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' has always been portrayed as a just, kind and empathetic ruler.

He always stood for the right even if that meant taking harsh decisions. One of such decisions that he took was sending his only son 'Khanderao' for seven years as he felt that it was the only way for him to grow up and become a learned and proficient leader who can be eventually handed over the responsibility to rule the kingdom one day.

Sharing more on the same, actor Rajesh Shringarpure said: "I believe that our show 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' beautifully highlights the nuances of parenting and why it's the hardest job in the world. Malhar Rao's relationship with his son is the foundation for why Khanderao is the way he is and what he has now become."

He added: "On one hand, Malhar Rao is proud of his son as he feels he has become everything he ever wanted him to be but somewhere they have lost the relationship they shared. Malhar Rao decides to fix this and will try to find ways to make their 'father-son' relationship better. The tables have definitely turned and it will be interesting to witness how this situation evolves and whether Malhar Rao will be able to successfully save his relationship with his son."

In the new chapter 'Yuva Adhyay' that has unfolded on the show, it throws light on Ahilya and Khanderao's journey as young adults and how their dynamics change with each other and also with their families.

'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

