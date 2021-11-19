R. Madhavan: Comedy requires artistes to have impeccable timing

Mumbai, Nov 19 R. Madhavan is all set to play a pulp a pulp-fiction writer in the upcoming comedy drama titled 'Decoupled'. The actor agrees the genre is not easy as it requires artistes to have impeccable timing, balance, rhythm and often a certain persona to make the audience laugh.

'Decoupled' revolves around the characters Arya and Sruthi dealing with their looming divorce by coping with the eccentricities and hassles of their high-society world.

Madhavan said: "Comedy requires artistes to have impeccable timing, balance, rhythm, and often a certain persona to make the audience laugh."

The actor added: "I play the character of a pulp-fiction writer who has an uncompromised sense of objectivity and transparency, and who speaks his mind in spite of hilarious outcomes. Playing Arya and portraying a comic role with a sense of timing and balance was an incredible experience."

It is directed by Hardik Mehta. The series also features Atul Kumar and Siddhartha Sharma. 'Decoupled' releases on Netflix on December 17.

