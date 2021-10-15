R Madhavan wishes wife Sarita Birje with sweet birthday note

Actor R Madhavan on Friday penned the sweetest birthday wish for his wife Sarita Birje on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor shared a lovely picture with his partner and wrote how he still remains in awe of her.

"Forever and ever... Amen. Happy birthday my love. You are all I ever wanted and more," he wrote alongside the picture.

On a related note, Madhavan often showers love on his wife by sharing adorable pictures of the much-in-love couple.

The two, who tied the knot in 1999, are parents to son Vedaant.

On the work front, Madhavan will be seen in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan.

Also, Madhavan is making his directorial debut with the movie, which is slated to release worldwide in theatres on April 1, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor