'Raavan Leela' trailer captures modern love story with mythological twist

Makers of the film 'Raavan Leela' have released the first trailer of the film on Thursday. The trailer presents an interesting blend of the present Indian society with the popular Hindu mythological saga.

The film stars actor Pratik Gandhi of 'Scam 1992' fame along with actor Aindrita Ray in the lead roles.

The two-minute-long trailer captures all emotions of drama-- love, joy, action, drama and conflict -- much like the traditional Ram-Leela.

The trailer opens up in a village, where a drama company has arrived to organise and perform the first-ever Ram-Leela show in that place. The male protagonist, Raja Ram Joshi, essayed by Pratik, is excited to join in and play the role of Ram, but somehow ends up playing Raavan.

He falls in love with the girl who is playing Seeta, essayed by Aindrita, and the trailer captures moments of their budding romance and the fun and frolic during the Ram-Leela theatre practices.

The second half of the trailer gives a glimpse of the conflict, the obstacles imposed by the societal norms against their romantic relationship.

A powerful dialogue stands out, "Raavan aur Seeta ka mail kabhi nhi ho sakta."

An epic last snippet shows the actors playing Ram and Raavan in a conversation in the green room, where Raavan questions the course of events of Ramayana and the ideas of right and wrong, good and evil, and justice and injustice. Ram justifies it all by saying, "kyuki hum bhagwan hai."

Touted as a love story, the film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada and produced by Dhaval Gada, Aksshay Gada Parth Gajjar and Richa Amod Sachan under Pen Studios, Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures.

The film also stars Ankur Bhatia, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Ankur Vikal, Rajendra Gupta, Gopal Singh, Flora Saini, Anil Rastogi, Krishna Bisht and Bhagyashree Mote.

Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is set to release in theatres on October 1, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

