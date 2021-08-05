Radhika Apte reveals her favorite bed position

Radhika Apte in her short filmi career has carved a niche for herself with some quality work which has got the audience talking. The actress who enjoys a massive fan base is also one of the witty actors of B-Town. The Padman actress once during Neha Dhupia's chat show tried to bring out her naughtier side which left the former beauty queen in splits. “What is your favorite position in bed?”, this is a compulsory question on Neha’s show that every guest faces. The same question put on to the bold actress Radhika and you know how would she respond. Don’t you? Well, if you think that she actually told her favorite position, you are wrong. She answered the question quite cleverly.

She said: “Of course, when I am sleeping alone. You never said to somebody.” That was an smart answer. On the work front, Radhika Apte will feature in the lead roles in the upcoming crime thriller film Forensic. Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd. and Mini films, the movie will be directed by Vishal Furia. Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd will produce the movie in collaboration with Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banner Mini Films. Hunar Mukut will serve as co-producer. The actress also has Vasan Bala's Netflix film, Monica, O My Darling in her kitty. The OTT platform revealed the cast of the film, which will feature Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles. Radhika Apte shared a BTS clip from the sets of Monica, O My Darling, which features the cast and the crew of the film. She captioned it, "Scene, set, Swag, set, Monica, O My Darling is now filming. Radhika's last screen outing was Raat Akeli Hai.

