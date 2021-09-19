Radhika Madan on her love life: I never love in instalments

New Delhi, Sep 19 Actress Radhika Madan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic film 'Shiddat', has talked about her own love life. She says she does not love in instalments.

Speaking to in a candid chat, Radhika said: "Mujhe hamesha Shiddat wala pyaar hi hota hai (I always get into serious love). It is either zero or hundred. There is no in between.

She added: "Kishton wala pyaar mere main hai hi nahi. Naap tol ke main pyaar kar hi nahi sakti. (I never fall in love in instalments.)"

Radhika started her career in acting with television show 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' in 2014. She then made a transition to the big screen in 2018 with 'Pataakha'. Her performances in the Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Angrezi Medium' and web series 'Ray' were praised by the audience and critics alike.

The 26-year-old actress aims to grow with every character she plays on screen.

"I just try to play the character with full honesty and I just try to give my 200 per cent into every character. I just want to give my all to every character," she said.

However, upping her own game with each performance gets challenging, agrees Radhika.

Radhika said: "It also gets exciting because if I stay in my comfort zone and do what I have done already .. then I'll just be in my comfort zone and then I will stop growing. I just want to grow till the end of my life and that is what drives me."

"You learn different things in different phases of your life and I like to put those learnings in my characters as well. I want to get deeper with every character and I hope to do that," she added.

The film stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor