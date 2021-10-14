Rahul Dholakia disappointed after court extends Aryan Khan's jail time in drugs case

The special court has reserved its order on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the cruise drug bust case. It will now pass order on October 20. Reacting on the same, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees director Rahul Dholakia wrote, “I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately, this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail.”Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month, was in NCB's custody initially. Later, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The star son is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately this is not seeming to be about that.



Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 14, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the night of October 2 with his friend Arbaaz Merchant, was lodged in Arthur Road jail after his bail application was denied previously by the lower court on the basis of Court jurisdiction. Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde later had applied for bail in Special NDPS Court in Mumbai. Both SRK and Gauri Khan are devastated as they did not expect their son to be under custody for so long. Citing a close friend of the family, India Today revealed that the family will also decide on the future course of action for Aryan Khan once he comes back and things settle down a bit. Aryan Khan's next bail plea hearing is now scheduled to be held on 20th October, 2021.

