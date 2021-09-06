Rahul Roy urges young actors not to risk their lives after Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise

Rahul Roy, who was recuperating from the stroke which hit him last Novemeber is now fitter and better.Rahul's recovery involved tremendous investment of time and effort put in by his sister Priyanka who had found something was not right with Rahul while taking to him over the phone, got him back to Mumbai with the help of Rahul’s relatives, and admitted him to the hospital, and also has nursed him back to health after he was discharged from the second hospital he was admitted in, sometime in January 2021. The Aashiqui actor in his latest interview, with E-Times said that young actors should take risks, but not at the cost of their lives.

His comments come days after actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40, of a suspected heart attack. Rahul Roy in his interview said, “I had a brain stroke, so I wouldn’t be able to answer this because I was totally under observation and heavy medicines. But now, when I look back at it, it makes me release many things. I have learnt through this incident, that we, as actors, must take risks, but not at the cost of our own lives. It is dangerous to just trust random, unripe professionals who have no idea of the process of making films and may do hazardous things to achieve their goals.”He continued, “I would like to especially say this to actors of this generation and to aspiring actors who are looking forward to entering this industry to be an actor. Don’t let your work go to your head and don’t let anybody take your advantage and put you on your deathbed. This is the scariest thing that can happen to anybody. You must only trust the right professionals.” For the unversed, Rahul suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film in the extreme weather of Kargil. He was shooting for LAC - Live The Battle, which is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. The veteran actor, made his film debut with Aashiqui opposite Anu Aggarwal. He went on to feature in films like Junoon, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee among others. Later, he also won the first season of TV reality show Big Boss in 2006.



