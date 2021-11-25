Raj Kundra flies out of Mumbai hides his face from paparazzi at airport
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday afternoon. While Shilpa was dressed in a white jacket and denims combo, Raj wore a hoodie. A video shared by a paparazzo account shows the couple being driven in to the airport. After which, Shilpa and Raj headed through the airport gates separately. Raj, who had a black hoodie on, quickly carried his luggage through the entryway. He remained busy on his phone while walking. Shilpa, who likes to travel in style, opted for a striped blazer in white paired with denims. Shilpa accessorised with some statement jewellery and finished her look with a pair of white sneakers.
The two had earlier taken a trip to Uttarakhand where they visited a few holy sites. In July, Raj Kundra was arrested in a case pertaining to the alleged creation and publishing of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail in September. He has maintained a low profile ever since and also deleted his social media accounts. A few days ago, Shilpa celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Raj. On the occasion, she posted a collage of their wedding photos with a caption that read, "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day♥️ 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! 🧿✨🌈 Here's to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin."