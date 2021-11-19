Rajesh Tailang opens up on the experience of working in 'Andaman'

Mumbai, Nov 19 Rajesh Tailang has spilled the beans on working in the upcoming film 'Andaman', which also stars Sanjay Mishra. The actor says the movie is overall inspiring, a comedy and a drama.

‘Andaman' also features debutant Anand Raaj. It is an inspirational village quarantine drama that traces the beginnings of the pandemic era in India.

The actor said: "As I have known the director Smita Singh and my co-actor Anand Raaj for years, I'm well aware of their enthusiasm and hard work in all terms, the way they channelise their talent is great that's the reason I chose the film. But even if I haven't known them, I would have worked with them after reading the script because the story is amazing and I think that everyone will like this film."

Talking about the film, he revealed why people should watch this movie.

"I think people should watch this film because as we are slowly and steadily breaking through this pandemic the film also revolves around the Covid-19 issues. It has covered a lot of different aspects of human beings. It's overall inspiring, a comedy, and a drama. Also, the film was shot amidst the pandemic so it has the constant endeavour and toil of the entire team to connect all the dots and make it happen."

Every independent filmmaker or producer faces several challenges during the course of their film's release but, challenges are what extract the best out of artistes. The makers have announced a novel releasing strategy for the film where the audience will become the profit partners for the film.

Shedding light on the same, actor, producer and writer Anand Raaj said: "This film has been curated with support of many ordinary and unknown people. We want to make this film reach the maximum audience. For that we have created our own OTT platform and are going to run an interesting social media campaign in which our audience will not only be our viewers but also our partners. We are fully energized and exuberant about the film and are expecting a festival of joy with our audience. A film of the people, for the people and by the people".

Addressing the audience, debutante director Smita Singh added" "It's my first film so I am exhilarated and anxious too on its release."

The film is produced by 8 Pillar Motion Pictures, and is set to release independently on November 20 on OTT platform Open theatre.

