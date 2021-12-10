Rajkumar Hirani reminisces memories of historic 1983 World Cup win

After unveiling the inspiring trailer of the highly-anticipated movie '83' recently, the makers have now released yet another impressive video featuring the prolific filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, reminiscing memories of the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Building the anticipation even further, the new video features the successful filmmaker speaking his heart out about the historic Cricket World Cup win of 1983, citing how Indians took to the streets to celebrate the glorious win of the Indian cricket team.

"I was in Nagpur, which is my hometwon in 1983, when India picked up the first World Cup ever and Kapil Dev was a hero then. We were watching that match. We all were extremely delighted ki yaar finals tak to pahunch gaye!" the filmmaker shared.

He further said, "It was an unbelievable moment that we could win the world cup! How we all went out on the streets at midnight. I think it was happening in every part of the country."

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev, the then Indian skipper. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film.

Prithviraj's production and Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

Kabir Khan directorial '83 is slated to release in theatres on December 24, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

( With inputs from ANI )

