Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with Patralekhaa, shares first pic from their dreamy wedding

Rajkummar Rao today tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for over a decade, got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance.Sharing photos from the wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond ❤️”

Patralekhaa too shared a post. It read, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…@rajkummar_rao.” The couple even had an intimate white-theme engagement on Saturday, November 13. After dating each other for over a decade, the couple is finally taking the big step.