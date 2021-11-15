Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with Patralekhaa, shares first pic from their dreamy wedding
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 15, 2021 07:49 PM2021-11-15T19:49:26+5:302021-11-15T19:55:43+5:30
Rajkummar Rao today tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for over a decade, got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance.Sharing photos from the wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond ❤️”
Patralekhaa too shared a post. It read, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever…@rajkummar_rao." The couple even had an intimate white-theme engagement on Saturday, November 13. After dating each other for over a decade, the couple is finally taking the big step.