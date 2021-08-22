Raksha Bandhan 2021: Riddhima Kapoor shares a special message for her superstar brother Ranbir Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on the special ocassion of Raksha Bandhan penned a sweet note for her superstar brother Ranbir Kapoor. In a series of pictures, Riddhima can be seen sharing some fun moments with her mother Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir. “Happy Rakhi to the BEST, love you so much,” she had captioned the clicks. On August 12, Riddhima had hosted a pre-Rakhi dinner at her Delhi home and while Ranbir was in attendance, Neetu Kapoor had joined the celebration virtually.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Delhi shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled upcoming movie with Shraddha Kapoor. The film also features Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Dimple and Boney will essay the role of Ranbir’s father in this romantic comedy. Apart from this, Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji directed ‘Brahmastra’. The sci-fi drama will see Ranbir unite with his real life love Alia Bhatt. He also has action entertainer ‘Shamshera’ with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Earlier this year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had announced ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is touted to be a family drama and is scheduled to hit the screens during Dussehra in 2022.