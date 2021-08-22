Raksha Bandhan 2021: Shweta Kirti shares priceless pictures with late brother Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media and shared a unseen childhood pic of the late actor on the ocassion of Raksha Bandhan. In the picture, a little Sushant can be seen holding her sister’s hand as she enjoys a laugh. Shweta captioned the picture as, “Love You Bhai, we will always be together #GudiaGulshan.”On Raksha Bandhan last year, Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her late brother in a emotional note which read, "Happy Raksha Bandhan mera sweet sa baby. Bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan aur hamesha karte rahenge. You were, you are and you will always be our pride," she wrote in her post.

After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! The actor was last seen in Dil Bechara, a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34. While the initial cause of his death was reported to be suicide, his case was transfereed to the Central Bureau of Investigation, who is currently investigating the matter.

