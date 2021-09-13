Ram Charan buys Mercedes Maybach GLS600 worth ₹4 crore

Ram Charan is now the proud owner of the first customised car from the Mercedes-Maybach series in India. It is the first customised car from the Mercedes-Maybach series in India, and Ram Charan becomes the first person in the country to own one. The Zanjeer actor has an impressive supercar collection that includes Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Range Rover Autobiography, Rolls Royce Phantom and Mercedes Benz GL 350, among others.

#RamCharan is the proud owner of India's 1st #Mercedes Maybach GLS600 customized version.



The edition is priced around ₹4 cr.#ManOfMassesRamCharanpic.twitter.com/NlCQyj4rRa — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 12, 2021

Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. One of the most-anticipated films of 2021, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. The film was slated to release in theatres on October 13. However, with theatres still closed in several parts of India, the makers have decided to postpone it indefinitely. The Dhruva actor has started shooting for Shankar’s tentatively titled RC15. The political thriller will see Kiara Advani as the female lead. Ram Charan also has Acharya in the pipeline with his father Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde.

