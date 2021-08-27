Ram Gopal Varma's second obscene dance with actress Inaya Sultana goes viral

Director Ram Gopal Varma recently shared a video from actress Inaya Sulatani's birthday party in which he appeared to be dancing with the actress. Previously, the filmmaker had jokingly denied his presence in the clip and shared on Twitter, “I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the Girl in Red is not @inaya_sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN. ”Now a second video of the two have gone viral. In a second post, Ram Gopal Varma had shared a selfie with Inaya Sultana and tagged an unverified account of the actress.

I officially share this video of mine and @RGVzoominpic.twitter.com/gr80fFARnK — Inaya Sultana (@inaya_sultana) August 25, 2021

He had captioned the post, “With the beautiful @inaya_sultana my dancing partner in the viral video.” And now, a second video has surfaced on Inaya Sultana’s unverified Twitter account, giving another perspective of the same dance sequence. Confirming RGV’s presence in the video, the post has been captioned, “I officially share this video of mine and @RGVzoomin (Ram Gopal Varma)” This unverified account of Inaya Sultana had also shared a picture from the party, which was hosted on the occasion of Inaya's birthday. Netizens were stunned to see the video and while some praised him for his dance moves, others thought his actions were borderline inappropriate. On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma had recently launched his OTT platform 'Spark OTT' and released his digital film 'D Company' on May 15, 2021. The film is based on how the controversial gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his sidekick Chhota Rajan ruled the city of Mumbai in the 80s.