Rana Daggubati shares a steamy kiss with wife Miheeka in throwback video from his wedding

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj during the coronavirus pandemic last year. Miheeka has now shared their wedding video along with a romantic message for the Dum Maro Dum star.. The stunning clip sees a blushing Rana as he posed with Miheeka for their wedding pictures. The video also features the couple in some never before seen glimpses of all that went on behind closed doors as the couple got ready to exchange vows on August 8, 2020, in Hyderabad.

While Rana seemingly stuck to kurtas and fuss-free ensembles, Miheeka stunned in her elegant wedding ensembles. Going by the video, Rana found it hard to take his eyes off his bride as they stayed joined at the hip through their elaborate festivities. We also get our first look at the couple puckering up to steal a kiss after their wedding ceremony. Sharing the video, Miheeka also penned a note of love to her man that read, "The perfect match. You are all things right rolled into one! Love.Light.Life." Rana is seen putting vermilion on her forehead and tying a mangalsutra around her neck. It ends with Rana giving a quick kiss on her lips during the wedding. Rana and Miheeka tied the knot on August 8 amid tough restrictions. However, Rana was happy with the arrangements. Talking to Filmfare, Rana said, “In fact, I felt it was the best time to get married. Obviously, there were a lot of people who I couldn’t invite but the whole thing felt extremely personal and nice. I wouldn’t have wanted it in any other way.”