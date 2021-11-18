Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s to have special room dedicated to Rishi Kapoor to house all his memorabilia

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of B-town's most powerful couples and the duo are madly in love with each other. The duo are expected to the tie the knot soon and are all set to begin their new journey in their new home. Every minute detail of their new place has been meticulously planned by Alia, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor. The trio are often spotted at the construction site supervising things from start to finish. Now the latest buzz is that the duo's new home will have a room dedicated to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. An insider close to the Kapoor’s revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new abode is reportedly the first high rise in the city to get every possible luxurious amenities.

The same insider further revealed that there would be a special room dedicated to Ranbir’s dad Rishi Kapoor. According to reports in India Today, the insider said, “It would have been a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia get married. The family has preserved each and every small memory of the late actor with a lot of love. From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi. Ranbir and Alia have put in a lot of hard work and time into designing their new home, and they want to make it as cosy and homely as possible. Neetu too has been giving inputs and suggestions on how to make space for the new place. Other than a special room dedicated to Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new abode would also have a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an open-air amphitheatre, and many such modern amenities. On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen starring in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama titled Brahmāstra. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in significant roles.