Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal release pushed from Dussehra 2022 to Independence Day 2023

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead has opted for a 2023 release. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Initially, the release for Ranbir's film was announced to be Dussehra 2022 earlier this year. T-Series Twitter handle shared the news and wrote, "Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theaters worldwide on 11th August 2023." Sharing the news, Bobby took to his Twitter handle and wrote, ‘What we know is an ANIMAL, what we don't is his story that will keep you on the edge.’

Talking about Animal, the film was announced in the beginning of 2021. Meanwhile, apart from this, Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring his ladylove Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles. He is also a part of Luv Ranjan’s untitled next which will also star Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. It will also have Boney Kapoor in front of the camera, playing Ranbir’s father in the film along with Dimple Kapadia as his mother. Besides this, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his film Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been awaiting release for a while. Now, it will be releasing next year on Holi 2022.

