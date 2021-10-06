Ranbir Kapoor to soon begin shooting for Animal

‘Animal,’ helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie will star Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The audio teaser released earlier made a huge impact on social media. Now according to reports, he film will go on floors in April next year and the shoot will go on till the month of October. The makers are trying to get their bulk combination dates for the shooting schedule. The report also suggests that Ranbir will wrap the shoot of Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor.

The team will wrap the shoot in March next year and it might hit theatres by the end of 2022. Apart from this, Ranbir also has ‘Brahmastra’ in the pipeline which was slated to release last year. But due to the pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release date. They are yet to announce the new release date. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in important roles. He also has ‘Shamshera’ in his kitty. Recently, on his birthday, the makers released his new look and the release date. The film is slated to release in March next year. It also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

