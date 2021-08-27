Randhir Kapoor recalls his last conversation with brother Rajiv the night before he died

The past couple of years have been particularly difficult for Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor. He lost his brother Rishi Kapoor to cancer in 2020 and his younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away in February this year. Now, the Housefull actor has opened up about his last conversation with Rajiv before his death. Randhir said that they last spoke the night before his death and the actor was drinking in his room."I met Rajiv at 2 am that night. I’d returned home at 1.30 am. The light was on in his room. He was drinking. I told him, 'Stop drinking! Have your dinner and go to sleep.' That was my last conversation with him. My nurse woke me up the next morning to inform that Rajiv was not responding and his pulse was falling. Immediately, we took him to the hospital. Within an hour he was no more," he wrote, in a piece for Yahoo! India.. In the same piece, Randhir confessed that while he feared for Rishi's health, no one was prepared for Rajiv's death."The dominant fear was that anything could happen to my brother Rishi. After all, he was suffering from cancer. We visited him turn by turn, when he was being treated in America. But no one imagined that Rajiv would pass away so soon,” he said, adding, "It’s genuinely a huge loss for me."

Rajiv Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He went on to star in films like Aasman (1984), Lover Boy (1985) and Zabardast (1985). To this date, Ram Teri Ganga Maili remains the most famous film credited to the actor. The actor also tried his hands at the direction. He directed Prem Granth, starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.Talking about Rajiv Kapoor in his memoirs Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, which was co-authored by Meena Iyer, Rishi had called his younger brother the most talented among the siblings.“I worry a lot about Chimpu and feel sad that he has never been able to realize his true potential. He is the most talented of us and has an uncanny ear for music. He plays the piano superbly without ever learning it,” Rishi had written. Calling theirs an “uneasy relationship” which mended over time, Rishi remembered the time they collaborated on his directorial debut. “He did a commendable job as editor on my film Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999) and could have been the best in the field, if only he had applied himself better,” he said. Rajiv Kapoor passed away earlier this year on February 9. He died after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai at the age of 58.