Rani cons Sabyasachi Mukherjee in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'!

Mumbai, Nov 17 Rani Mukerji has completely gotten into the skin of her character in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' so much that her character traits are spilling over outside of the frame.

She essays the character of Vimmy in the film, who is the 'Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj'. The true blue fashionista of a small town, designs her own clothes under her fashion label 'V' - the starting initial for her character's name.

Her character is a huge fan of top Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee but that's not it, Vimmy goes a step further as she outrightly plagiarises the ace designer's creations and passes them off as her own! Her brand logo bears a 'V' with a cat on it and Sabyasachi's logo has a tiger - the big cat!

While it may look like the actress has conned her designer friend, there's another side to the story; Sabyasachi is in-charge of Rani's costume design in the film which means that he has not just added depth to the film's narrative with the smart move but has also made a pop-culture reference at the same time.

Talking about the same, Sabyasachi says, "It's impossible not to appreciate the humour behind this! I personally think it's very flattering to be written in as Vimmy's con job. I think it's no secret that my brand has created an entire subculture of copies across the country, and the fact that it's being referenced in mainstream cinema further drives home the reality out there. And the fact that it's Rani doing it makes it even more special."

The ace designer has returned to costume design for a film 9 years after 'Kahaani'. When probed as to what made him sign the film, he says, "It has been a while. But this one wasn't a professional decision as much as it was a personal one. Shaad and Rani had approached me back when they were making 'Bunty Aur Babli 1', but at the time my calendar was packed and I just couldn't commit to it. Aki Narula went on to do the costumes and they remain iconic (sic)."

He adds, "But back then, I had promised Rani that if there was ever a sequel, I would design her looks and I'm a man of my word. Having said that, Rani and I share an old friendship that runs much thicker than our professional lives, we're just two very like-minded Bengalis who have enjoyed each other's company beyond our disparate roles of star and designer. It's always a pleasure to work with Rani, and it was no different this time around."

Rani and Sabyasachi are known to be best of friends. Ask him what he feels about his friends completing 25 years in cinema and he says, "I call Rani my Duracell Bunny! Her boundless energy, enthusiasm, and can-do spirit is just so motivating. She constantly reinvents herself, defies convention, and is so open to evolving and growing as a person - be it as an actor, friend, or mother. She inspires me in so many ways. And now after watching her in 'Tattoo Waaliye', where she looks absolutely incredible, she's making me run that extra mile on my treadmill."

Talking about designing Rani's looks in the film, he says, "Vimmy is the small-town girl who is also a brilliant con artist, and she knows she's the fashion queen of her town. She's the quintessential fashion victim, but with a charm, confidence, and personality that can totally carry any look she wears."

"I love that we both collaborated very closely in creating her look, which is tacky and over-the-top but fun and approachable, at the same time. I love the irreverence and whimsicality of Vimmy's fashion choices, it was pure joy to create these looks," he concludes.

