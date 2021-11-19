Rani Mukerji reveals about her height and voice insecurities

We all know the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Tina the character which can never be forgotten. Rani Mukherji started her Bollywood career in 1996 with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat had revealed her height insecurities.

In a recent tete-a-tete with India Today, Rani recalled her early days in the film industry and revealed that she was insecure about being a part of it as she thought that she was "quite short" and her voice was "not heroine-friendly."

The actor told the news portal, "Strangely, I never wanted to be an actor. My mother realized my dream before I could. She was the one who insisted I do my first film. But I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine. I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish. I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor. I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri, and Rekha Ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them."

The actor further said Kamal Haasan helped her to break 'stereotypical conventions' in Bollywood with his wise words to her. "As my journey began, I spoke to many stalwarts with whom I had the opportunity to work. One of them was Mr. Kamal Haasan and actors like him told me that you can't measure your success by the height of your physical standing, but by the heights of how much you can grow professionally. So I sort of broke all those stereotypical conventions that an actress was put into in my initial days of Bollywood journey," Rani told the portal.

Rani Mukerji's new film Bunty Aur Babli 2 is hitting the big screens today.