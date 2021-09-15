Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone buy a sprawling bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore

Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh have purchased a bungalow in Alibag for ₹22 crore. The couple paid ₹1.32 crore as stamp duty for the deal. The 5 BHK (bedroom-house-kitchen) bungalow, spread across 9,000 square metres (sq m) of land in a village called Mapgaon, will be the couple’s second home. According to the documents scanned by real estate analytics and research firm Zapkey.com, the couple purchased the property through their firms. The buyers are KA Enterprises LLP – where Padukone is a partner – and RS Worldwide Entertainment Private Limited, where Singh is a director. The property has been purchased from Rajesh S Jaggi.



Last month rumours were rife that Deepika Padukone had invested in an expensive service apartment in Bengaluru. The actress had booked the property at an under-construction high-rise in her hometown. While in Mumbai, the popular couple resides in a lavish 4BHK home which is located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area. Deepika reportedly bought this property in 2010 and after her marriage with Ranveer Singh in 2018, the couple moved in together. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will soon reunite on big screen, sharing the frame for the first time after their marriage. The couple will essay Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia in Kabir Khan’s ambitious sports drama ‘83. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.