Ranveer Singh to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's musical love story Baiju Bawra?

Ranveer Singh has been signed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra according to a E-Times report. There were reports that Ranbir Kapoor has said no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s proposed musical love story. Talking about the latest development, a source close to Bollywood Hungama said, “It is Ranveer Singh who was being seriously considered for the part. Bhansali’s focus was on the casting of Heera Mandi. But now since erroneous information on the male casting of Baiju Bawra was being leaked out, Bhansali has decided to announce Ranveer Singh in the ambitious grand musical’s title role.”

If things work out with Baiju Bawra, it will mark Ranveer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s fourth collaboration. Earlier, they have given hits such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. About Ranveer’s casting in Baiju Bawra, a source told ETimes, "It is Ranveer Singh who has been finalised. An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked out. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare. But as things stand today, it is Ranveer."Baiju Bawra was announced after Inshallah, which was supposed to bring Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan together for the first time, was shelved. On the work front, Ranveer has multiple big-ticket films lined up waiting to get a release. He is reprising the role of Simmba in ‘Sooryavanshi’. He has shot for another film with director Rohit Shetty titled ‘Cirkus’. Ranveer will be seen in the triumph story of the Indian cricket team who won the world cup in 1983. Makers had released Ranveer’s look in 83 as maverick sportsman Kapil Dev. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordar with YRF.