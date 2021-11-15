Raqesh Bapat bids Bigg Boss 15 good-bye with a emotional note

Raqesh Bapat, who made an entry in Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant, was taken out of the house recently as he complained of pain due to his kidney stones issue. The actor was expected to be back soon, but now he has now formally announced his exit from the show in a long Instagram note.The actor also mentioned how he has formed a special connection with fans and wants them to 'keep the positivity flowing'. He also added that he never thought he'd 'leave without a proper goodbye' but he didn't know his pain would lead to his exit.

To My Family, I call all of you family because this connection you and I have is truly by the heart! I feel blessed to have all of you in my life, sending me prayers, blessings, good wishes and so much positivity.

Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case. Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I'm much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first (sic).

"Bapat added, I've formed a special connection through this journey which has become precious, one which you guys have with love named "ShaRa'. We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us the Lens of positivity is most important! So keep the positivity flowing..... Remember if it wasn't for my health I would be entertaining you inside the house. I never wanted to leave without a proper good bye but little did I know in that pain, that this would become my exit! Yet all I can say is this was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a life time as I'm looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you! Que Sera Sera... Lots of Love, RaQ (sic)."

In the previous episode, when Salman Khan announced Raqesh Bapat's exit, Shamita Shetty got angry and cried. Salman asked her to stay strong and advised her to play the game alone. When Salman Khan left, Shamita got emotional and said that Raqesh shouldn't have come on the show at all. Neha Bhasin tried to console her. Shamita cried and said, "He shouldn't have come, thoda tough hojaata hai and he runs away at least stand and fight. Kya hai yaar. I knew anyways he's leaving as something was off. He knew he was going, he knew it and he didn't tell me." Neha Bhasin said that Raqesh was genuinely ill, and it would have affected his morale.



