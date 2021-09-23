Rashmi Rocket Trailer: Taapsee Pannu gets her sprints right in the sports drama

The makers of Taapse Pannu's much awaited film, Rashmi Rocket have finally released the official trailer of the sports drama.The Thappad actress plays the character of a young sprinter alongside Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee. In the trailer, Taapsee's is introduced as a talended runner, since her childhood. She wins accolades for the country and climbs up the ladder of success.

However, her life takes a turn when she's called in for a gender verification test, leaving her shattered. Accused of being a fraud and banned from the national team, she files a human rights violation case and with the help of a lawyer, played by Abhishek, and fights for justice. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket will release on October 15, on Zee5. The film has been co-written by Kanika Dhillon, who had also collaborated with Taapsee for Haseen Dillruba. Rashmi Rocket is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Haseen Dillruba and Annabelle Sethupathi.

