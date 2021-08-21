Ravi Teja wishes 'Khiladi' co-star Dimple with new poster
Hyderabad, Aug 21 Actor Ravi Teja on Saturday sent birthday greetings to his co-star Dimple Hayathi, with whom he will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Khiladi".
Ravi took to social media where he shared a new poster of the upcoming film, which had "Happy birthday to Dimple Hayathi" written on it.
The film's director Ramesh Varma also wished Dimple on Twitter, saying: "Happy Birthday Gorgeous @DimpleHayathi, You've brought extra energy to #Khiladi & I wish you a lot of success in your career."
The filmmaker also shared that the film's first track will be released on Sunday.
"Khiladi" will see Ravi play a cop, doing some high octane action.
The details of the film's theatrical release have not been shared yet.
