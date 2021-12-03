Rekha claims that she saw Jaya crying, when Big B and she was making love-scenes on the big screen

Love stories of B-Town celebs are much popular than their movies, people show more interest in celebs' personal life than professional.

The love angle between Katrina-Vicky, Alia-Ranbir, and Maliaka- Arjun are in the spotlight for months now, but there was a love story that ruled the entire spotlight for the era, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's romantic chemistry which was and is the talk of the town, the love story we can never fade and the story which never got its destiny because of Amitabh's wife Jaya. Many people wanted them together but it never happened and non-of them ever admitted their love in public. But now Rekha finally, relieved a big revelation on Amitabh and Jaya.

In a recent interview, Rekha herself said that she saw Jaya crying when Amitabh and she were doing romance on the big screen “Once I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row and he (Amitabh) and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face,” Rekha said.

After which, Amitabh stop to work with Rekha, She added, “A week later (after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar), everybody in the industry was telling me that he (Amitabh Bachchan) has made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me. Everybody else informed me about it but he didn’t say a word on the subject. When I tried to question him about it, he said, & I am not going to say a word. Don’t ask me about it.”

Meanwhile, now the chapter Rekha is over from the life of Big B and Jaya Bachchan, they are enjoying their lives together.