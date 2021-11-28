Release of 'Blue Sattai' Maran's 'Anti-Indian' postponed to Dec 10

Chennai, Nov 28 The release of film reviewer-turned-director 'Blue Sattai' Maran's Tamil film, 'Anti-Indian', has now been postponed to December 10.

The eagerly awaited film was originally scheduled to hit screens on December 3.

Sources close to the unit say that the team has chosen to postpone the film's release in the wake of severe thunderstorms that Tamil Nadu has been experiencing over the last few days.

A member of the film's unit said, "We had earlier announced that our film would be released on December 3. Now, there's a small change.

"As there is a strong possibility that the rains could continue into the first week of December as well and as films of big stars are also releasing on December 3, there is a chance that we could face difficulty in getting adequate theatres to screen our film. Therefore, we have decided to postpone our film's release by a week to December 10," a source says.

Stating that they had already waited for a long time for the film to release and waiting for another week wouldn't make a big difference, the unit member said that they believed that the film would have a big impact, if it was released in adequate theatres all over the state.

