Rhea Chakraborty pens adorable birthday note for her younger brother Showik

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for her younger brother. The Sonali Cable actress posted a sweet video on social media, where the actress can be seen hugging her younger sibling. Along with the sweet birthday wish, the actress shared a video in which she has poured her heart out. Earlier, on Raksha Bandhan, the brother-sister duo celebrated the festival and the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress shared a cute post on her gram. Rhea captioned the image as “Happy Raksha Bandhan @showikk” along with a heart emoticon.

Rhea and Showik earlier made headlines during Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The brother-sister duo was accused of Sushant’s untimely demise. After their chats were recovered about drug consumption and procurement, Rhea and Showik were arrest by the NCB. On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jafry's Chehre. The mystery thriller also featured Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Chehre was earlier slated to hit the theatres in April but was postponed due to the pandemic. The movie was finally released on August 27.

