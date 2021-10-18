Rhea Chakraborty's photo of reading 'Hanuman Chalisa' goes viral on social media

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was the talk of the town after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was also in jail for few days after the actor's death.

After she came out of the jail she became active on social media and always keeps her fans updated by sharing various photos and video. Rhea recently shared two photos on her Instagram story. How does she start her day? Here is a glimpse of it. Chakraborty is very active on social media. She recently shared two photos on Instagram Story. In the first photo, Hanuman Chalisa is seen in her hand. In the second photo, she is seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the morning. This photo of her is going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Rhea Chakraborty shared an inspirational post after the arrest of Aryan Khan. In it, she said, learn from the situation you are going through and keep moving forward. Her post went viral. One year has passed since the death of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After his death, drug connections in Bollywood came under discussion. Many artists were then interrogated. Chakraborty's name was also mentioned in the drugs case.