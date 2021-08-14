'Rhea Di Wedding': Sonam shimmers as family, friends celebrate Rhea Kapoor's 'spiritual' nuptials

Mumbai, Aug 14 The extended family of Anil and Sunita Kapoor showed up in their best outfits for the low-key wedding of their daughter, film producer Rhea Kapoor, sister of Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor, with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Although the Kapoors did not make any official announcement on this milestone event in their family, the activity outside their Juhu home on Saturday, especially the steady stream of arrivals in glittering cars, confirmed the social media chatter about the marriage. Saturday apparently was the last auspicious day for weddings before the onset of the lunar month of Bhadra on August 23.

The newlyweds were seen coming out in a car quite late in the evening after their wedding. They were dressed simply and the wedding was said to have been a simple, "spiritual" affair. Unlike a Punjabi wedding, it was not preceded by nights devoted to the ‘mehndi' and ‘sangeet'. Rhea did not have ‘mehndi' on her hands, but she sported a striking engagement ring.

Since the morning, the Mumbai paparazzi gathered outside the Kapoor home, and as they clicked away, the father of the bride stepped out earlier in the evening, wearing a midnight blue kurta and dhoti, flashing a big smile and posing for pictures with folded hands, with boxes of sweets that he distributed among the photographers and television cameramen.

"It is a happy occasion and I am sharing this box of happiness with you all," he said, addressing the photographers. "Like the way you guys sent good wishes and blessings to my elder daughter Sonam, give the same blessings to my Rhea as well. Thank you so much for your support."

The arrival of Sonam Kapoor, looking picture-perfect in a shimmering light-blue outfit, along with her shoe designer husband Anand Ahuja, looking natty in Jodhpurs, sent the paparazzi into a tizzy.

Others spotted entering the Juhu residence of the Kapoors included Rhea's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, her uncles Boney and Sanjeev

