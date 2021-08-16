Rhea Kapoor shares first picture with husband Karan Boolani from their intimate wedding

Rhea Kapoor has finally shared a peak from inside her secret wedding with Karan Bhoolani. The two tied the knot on Saturday at her father Anil Kapoor's house.Rhea took to Instagram and penned a long note for her better half. In the picture, Rhea can be seen sporting beige coloured lehenga with heavy jewellery. The couple can be seen exchanging rings.Along with the picture, Rhea wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.

After tying the knot, Rhea and Karan were snapped in a car exiting Anil Kapoor’s bungalow. Rhea rocked a glamorous red ensemble while Karan looked dapper in a gold sherwani and red dupatta. Rhea and Karan's wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor were all part of the wedding. Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal also joined. Rhea is Sonam's stylist and also a film producer. She has produced movies such as Aisha, Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat. Rhea and Karan met during the filming of Aisha. Karan was an assistant director on the film. Karan Boolani has directed many ad commercials. Karan Boolani apparently began his career in advertising and has several commercials to his name. The ad filmmaker reportedly filmed in over 38 countries. Karan's short feature, La fourchette, reportedly played at several international film festivals and won Best Film at the New York Short Film Festival. After completing his international projects and post-grad, Karan returned to India and began his work on ads and documentaries with big brands like Google, and Nike.