Richa Chadha condoles Sidharth Shukla's demise, says 'Stress is a terrible thing'

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, on Thursday, condoled the demise of Sidharth Shukla, who passed away earlier today at the age of 40 and said "Stress is a terrible thing."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Richa shared a photo of the late actor along with a long note.

The note read, "RIP Sidharth Shukla . Didn't know you at all, bro. Never met you. But today my heart goes out to your mother. Having to outlive your son is the worst possible pain V. Condolences to your family. It seemed like you were successful, happy, working your way towards your dreams... You were loved too."

It further continued and added, "May everyone in this fraternity learn to be kind to one another but most importantly learn to be kind to ONESELF. Stress is a terrible thing. Your legions of fans must be heartbroken too. Go well"

The sudden demise of Shukla on Friday at such a young age shocked the Indian film and television industry. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his news of death to ANI.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. He was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

Shukla also had a stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor